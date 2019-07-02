New law can lower breast cancer risks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new law taking effect Monday will impact millions of Georgia women.
House Bill 62, also known as Margie’s Law, requires state doctors to notify patients if they have dense breast tissues.
Breast surgeons at Tift Regional Medical Center said women with dense breast tissue have a slightly higher risk of breast cancer.
While some surgeons think its a good law, others said it doesn’t go far enough.
“While the physicians can council with the patients regarding the degree of their density, the issue is addition evaluations and testing sometimes my not be covered by their insurance,” said Joel Johnson, a breast surgeon at Tift Regional Medical Center.
He said there is no mandate for insurance coverage on the additional evaluations in some cases.
The law will be enforced at Tift Regional in 30 days.
