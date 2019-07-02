Mother of 3-year-old abuse victim to remain in jail

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of Janiyah Brooks, Crystal Brooks, 19, will remain in jail without bond, following a Tuesday hearing.
APD Sgt. Jerry Franklin gave details of the case during the hearing. After Franklin’s testimony, Judge Michael Meyer von Bremen ruled for Brooks to stay in jail.
The charges stemmed from an investigation into what the Albany Police Department (APD) called a “heinous crime” of child abuse.
The case will go to a grand jury, which will decide if Brooks will be indicted.
Janiyah, 3, died after being taken off a ventilator in a Atlanta hosital. The three-year-old was put on a ventilator after a police investigation found she was sexually assaulted and severely beaten.
This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.
