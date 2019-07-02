Lee Co. native needs your vote to win film competition

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Out of hundreds of people, a Lee County native is a top ten finalist in a film competition and she needs your help to win the $50,000 grand prize.
Kali Bailey, 28, has a short film in a competition through a company called SoFi.
Bali graduated from Lee County High School and then went on to the University of Georgia, where she studied film.
But years before that, she knew she always had a passion for directing and creating movies.
“I knew at a very young age that I wanted to be a film maker," Bailey said. “I was 13 when I told my dad, ‘I’m going to make movies when I grow up.’ And I bought my camera with money I made picking up pecans in our backyard. And then just started making little short films.”
You can watch her film and then vote for it every hour until July 5.
Bailey says if she wins the contest, she’ll be able to create more movies.
