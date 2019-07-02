LCMC: Residents remain optimistic after delays, end of year groundbreaking expected

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) -Even with the delays, Lee County taxpayers say they are still excited for the new medical center
"I hope, I would be disappointed if it's not."
That's what one Lee County resident has to say about the construction of the Lee County Medical Center even after several delays.
Karen Vickers has lived in Lee County for seven years.
“It would be closer and more convenient,” said Vickers.
Another Lee County resident said they are excited the land will go to good use.
The end of June marks three years since county leaders announced the former golf course would be the future location of the new medical center.
Winston Oxford with the Lee County Development Authority says he is still optimistic the groundbreaking will happen near the end of the year.
“Once we have an agreement in place as far as with the day to day operator, we will then have to go through an architectural finishing of the hospital itself, with the input of our day-to-day operator and that’s going to probably take two or three more months but right now it’s moving very well," said Oxford. "Had a very positive meeting this morning, real good updates.”
Oxford says the groundbreaking date will be closer to the end of the year.
