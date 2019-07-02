Hot, humid & mainly dry Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hotter Tuesday afternoon across the region with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will soar to near 105. Expect plenty of sun throughout the day with increasing clouds for the afternoon hours. Slight shower and thunderstorm chances arrive by the afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.
The heat and low rain chances continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances increase to more scattered in nature just in time for the July 4th afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 105 and 110.
Those higher rain chances stick around for the upcoming weekend as highs moderate into the low to mid 90s. Stay cool and hydrated over the next several days.
