Dougherty Co. leaders hopeful to see storm recovery funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia is the first state to reach an agreement to receive federal money after Hurricane Michael.
Now, Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas said they’re lobbying to try and get as much of that money they can.
Cohilas said $600 million has been set aside for the U.S. Economic Development Administration for storm recovery after Hurricane Michael.
“Being able to draw down those funds to build things, to create things that are going to benefit our citizens,” said Cohilas said.
He said Georgia is the first state to reach an agreement with U.S. Housing and Urban Development. Now, they expect around $200 million of the allocated money to go to the EDA’s regional office in Atlanta.
“A notice within the next week or so delineating what types of projects can be eligible for these dollars,” Cohilas said.
Cornerstone, a consulting firm, has been lobbying for the funding in Washington, D.C. Cohilas joined the firm there to meet with members of Congress. Showing the need the county has for money to boost the economy after Michael.
“Try and get them more engaged with our community and try and see what dollars are out there for us to potentially access,” said Cohilas.
They aren’t sure exactly what types of projects will be funded. But county leaders said they’re hopeful with the possibility of funding coming their way.
"I don’t know what all can be done. But we’re looking at the notice. Cornerstone is following this for us very closely,” Cohilas said.
County leaders are still waiting to know how much money they'll receive.
They hope to know a little more about the projects they could fund within a week.
