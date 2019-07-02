Arrests made after vape store search, but will charges stand?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) agents used a search warrant to raid the Juana Vape store on Ledo Road Monday and arrested two people, according to Commander Capt. Ryan Ward.
But investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s office say there are a lot of grey areas-- and confusion-- in Georgia law. And that prevents them from charging the Juanna Vape Shop owners.
Tobey Cox and Oilvia Miller were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, a RICO act violation, which is a federal charge, and possession of drug-related objects.
The search warrant was also executed at Cox and Miller’s home in Leesburg.
ADDU agents seized suspected illegal contraband at both locations.
Investigators received a tip that the business was selling products that appeared to be marijuana, according to Ward.
ADDU agents conducted several undercover buys and bought a product labeled as “hemp” from the store. After the buys, the items tested positive for marijuana. The products were also sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further analysis and confirmed again as marijuana.
We are told though they raided the shop Monday, everything they took will be returned later this week.
“To look at this plant material, It looks like marijuana, it smells like marijuana, and it test positive for marijuana,” said Lieutenant Eddie Burgess, despite their testing, new laws put a dent in their investigation.
“From what it appears right now is that the items we took for further investigation yesterday are actually within the compliance of what the state allows,” he said.
Its also caused some confusion.
Reports say that CBD may contain no more than 0.3 percent of THC, and that the Governor signed a separate measure that allows 5% of THC.
“It doesn’t appear that the items that were for sale there are actually in violation of any GA laws at this point,” said Burgess.
He said they also consulted with the GBI on the matter.
“They do not have what we call a qualitative test to determine the specific percentage of THC,” he said.
With the item seized being in compliance with state law, he said they will have to return those items to the store.
