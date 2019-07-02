Americus student wins big at National Beta Club Convention

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus student won big on a national stage.
Jordan Brehm won first place in her division at this year’s National Beta Club Convention in Oklahoma. However, she never expected the top honors.
“I am a gift from God and I am the eye of heaven. I am the glow of your sun-kissed skin and I am a Popsicle on the beach,” recited Brehm.
Just a few of the lines from a poem that helped her win first place in division 1 poetry at the convention.
“I mean it was surreal whenever they told me,” explained Brehm.
The soon to be Junior at Southland Academy beat over 200 competitors in her division.
“There’s really no way to describe it,” said Brehm. “I wasn’t thinking that I was gonna get anything. It was very intimidating at first because I walked in and all these people looked like poets. They looked like they’d be artsy and doing amazing things and they were going to grow up to do so great and I was freaking out.”
Brehm showed WALB photos of her on a Beta Club bulletin board at school.
It's not the first time she has won big.
In January, she placed third in her division during the State Beta Convention in Savannah.
Aside from her winnings, the leadership club has had many impacts on her.
Brehm appreciates Beta Club for helping her be a part of her community.
"Things I can do for my community and it’s really helped me to get into my community and do a lot of community service acts,” explained Brehm.
Brehm said she plans to compete in next year’s state competition.
