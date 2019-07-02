Albany church relaunches academy for school year, offers full scholarships

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany historic private academy is revamping its school and needs your help to fill slots with students immediately.
Emanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s Junior Academy is relaunching after a decline in enrollment since 1992.
The school is adding new educational components to its curriculum and a new principal.
Applications can be filled out for students in kindergarten through eighth grades.
Pastor Joshua Nelson said they are offering full scholarships to the first 10 people who apply.
“So we want to make sure the students in this area have the best opportunity. Right now we’re offering scholarships to any student who wants to join. It’s a paid for scholarship. They can join today,” said Pastor Nelson.
The scholarships are for the first semester.
An open house will be held on July 15.
The pastor said if you’re interested, you can stop by the church at 1534 East Broad Avenue.
