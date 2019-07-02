Albany arson victims still in need of donations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family still needs help after their home went up in flames nearly a month ago in East Albany.
Albany police said an unknown suspect started a vehicle fire at an apartment in the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue.
We’re told that fire is still under investigation.
Patricia Jefferson said her family lost 90-percent of their items.
Now, they need food, clothes and furniture after being displaced.
“Underwear, things like that, because we lost a lot of that stuff. Because we had just washed laundry and that type of stuff was in a basket in the kitchen and it got completely burned,” said Jefferson.
Items still in need:
- Household items (bathroom items: rugs, shower curtains, etc.)
- Toiletries (paper towels, tissue, etc.)
- Furniture pieces (items for a new home: dining room table and chairs)
- Kitchen items
- Food
- School clothes for a 6-year-old boy
- Size seven clothes and size three shoes
- Men and women adult socks and undershirts
To find out what additional items are needed, call Jefferson at (706)-940-9199 or you can drop any items off at 1522 Webb Drive in Albany.
Jefferson also said Cash App donations can be sent to $pbj74.
