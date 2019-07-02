Albany arson victims still in need of donations

By Asia Wilson | July 2, 2019 at 1:06 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 1:07 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family still needs help after their home went up in flames nearly a month ago in East Albany.

Albany police said an unknown suspect started a vehicle fire at an apartment in the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue.

[ UPDATE: Mississippi Ave. fire was arson ]

We’re told that fire is still under investigation.

Patricia Jefferson said her family lost 90-percent of their items.

Now, they need food, clothes and furniture after being displaced.

“Underwear, things like that, because we lost a lot of that stuff. Because we had just washed laundry and that type of stuff was in a basket in the kitchen and it got completely burned,” said Jefferson.

Items still in need:

  • Household items (bathroom items: rugs, shower curtains, etc.)
  • Toiletries (paper towels, tissue, etc.)
  • Furniture pieces (items for a new home: dining room table and chairs)
  • Kitchen items
  • Food
  • School clothes for a 6-year-old boy
    • Size seven clothes and size three shoes
  • Men and women adult socks and undershirts

To find out what additional items are needed, call Jefferson at (706)-940-9199 or you can drop any items off at 1522 Webb Drive in Albany.

Jefferson also said Cash App donations can be sent to $pbj74.

