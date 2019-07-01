‘Why just my child get hit? Not just once, but twice’: Father, community still left with questions after Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Many in the Valdosta community are still awaiting answers in the death of 18-year-old Desiyunna Hill.
Over the weekend, Hill’s loved ones came together for her funeral.
It’s now been more than a week since her death and there’s still no word on any suspects.
WALB reached out to the Valdosta Police Department. They said there’s no new information that they can release.
Desmond Grant, Hill’s grieving father, said he still has a lot of unanswered questions.
“I just don’t understand why my child the only one that got shot," Hill said. “I don’t understand that. I just don’t, I don’t get that. If they was shooting like they said they was shooting, why just my child get hit? Not just once, but twice."
Valdosta Police said there was an argument that led to the shooting, resulting in Hill’s death.
There is still no word in who was involved in that argument or why.
Officers said this investigation is still active and ongoing.
