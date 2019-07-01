Wanted Thomasville man arrested in Florida

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A wanted man who fled a traffic stop that recovered several guns was arrested, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Torreio Monte Johnson, aka Torreio Corker, was wanted on three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
Johnson was found to be in possession of two rifles and a pistol during a traffic stop, according to police.
On Wednesday, Johnson was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.
He will be held at the Leon County Jail and then will be extradited to the Thomas County Jail.
Johnson fled after he gave officers his identification.
One of the guns was taken during a burglary, police said.
Police said Johnson is a convicted felon.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 225-4151 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.