VPD investigates neighborhood shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is still investigating a shooting that happened early last week.
Investigators said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. last Monday, near the corner of Judy Lane and Ponderosa Drive.
Police said a man got out of a car and began shooting at the car behind him with three women inside it.
There were no injuries but some residents said they are still uneasy about the violence in the neighborhood.
“I’d like to live in a safe neighborhood where there’s no violence and I don’t have to worry about nobody shooting me down, cause I just sit out here with my grandchildren under the carport," Grace Wright, a neighborhood resident, said. “I feel like I should be able to and relax.”
Wright and her family said that shootings aren’t uncommon in her neighborhood. She said she constantly has to worry about the safety of her grandchildren when they’re out of the house.
