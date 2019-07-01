Suspect arrested in deadly Bainbridge shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted in connection to a Bainbridge shooting was arrested Monday afternoon by the Donalsonville Police Department, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
Jamel Christopher Jackson, 48, was arrested around 4:30 p.m after he was recognized when he walked into the Donalsonville Hardee’s restaurant, BPS reported.
A disagreement at a late-night card game led to the death of Leon Monroe Chandler, 34, of Decatur County, around 2 a.m. Monday morning.
E-911 dispatched Bainbridge Public Safety to the emergency room of Memorial Hospital in reference to a person shot, according to Bainbridge Community Relations Director Julie Harris.
According to Investigator Chip Nix, a card game at a residence on Dennard Street turned into an altercation, resulting in the shooting Chandler.
BPS said Jackson fled the scene and was considered armed and dangerous.
Jackson will be brought back to BPS for booking and will be charged with murder.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Investigator Nix at (229) 726-4119, email at chipn@bainbridgecity.com, or send an anonymous tip HERE.
