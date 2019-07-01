Sizzling heat into the holiday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat builds through Independence Day. Highs reach mid-upper 90s with heat indices 100-105+. Little relief the next couple of days with chances of rain 20% for isolated showers and thunderstorms.
For the Forth of July scattered showers and thunderstorms therefore plan B not a bad idea for your outdoor activities.
Late week brings a more active weather pattern with more scattered showers and thunderstorms around. This breaks the heat wave as highs drop to seasonal low 90s for the weekend.
