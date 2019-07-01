Lee Co. children found before alert issued

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Three Lee County children were found after an alert was issued Monday.
The children — Johnny, 5, Trenton, 3, and Serenity, six-months old — were found Monday afternoon after a Ford Taurus was stopped on Highway 19.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators said it was a non-custodial kidnapping.
A judge ruled that the children must enter foster care on Friday and Laura Taylor Adkins, the mother, refused to bring them back, according to investigators.
Johnny Carl Hughes, Adkins’ boyfriend, was the driver of the Taurus when the children were recovered.
Hughes was arrested and warrants are pending, according to investigators.
Charges are pending.
Investigators said they are looking to speak to Adkins but haven’t made contact with her.
WALB arrived on scene just as authorities found the three children investigators said were in a non-custodial kidnapping.
“They came and reported that situation to us and at that time we treat those children as if they’ve been abducted,” said investigator Shawn McTyeire.
McTyeire said the Department of Children and Family Services contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s office Monday morning about the case.
The children’s mother, Laura Adkins, had refused to bring in the kids.
“They would you know fight the police and do everything they needed to keep the children out of DFCS care,” said Mctyeire.
We are told a judge removed the children from custody of the mother Friday.
Adkins refusing to bring the children in, Investigators said puts her at risk of kidnapping charges.
“Once they are not their child anymore or even if its temporarily deemed by the court that could be a possible charge that they are looking at,” McTyeire explained.
Driving the children was Adkins boyfriend Johnny Hughes, who was taken into custody with pending charges.
Investigators said this case is still under investigation.
"We’ll need to understand where they’ve been and what their intentions were,” she said.
Investigators say they do want to speak with the mother and give her a chance to explain herself.
They also said their priority in these types of cases are the safety of the children.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.