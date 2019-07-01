“It’s a place near and dear to me.” New management plans renovations for Sylvester’s 50 year old golf course

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Fresh new updates are coming to the golf course at Pineknoll Country Club, just west of Sylvester.
On Aug. 1, Sylvester native Jacob Langley will take over as manager, and he has lots of ideas for the more than 50-year-old club.
Langley said one of his main goals is “improving course conditions."
“This includes making sure that everything is fertilized from the tee boxes, the fairways and the greens,” Langley said. "We’re gonna replace all of the flag sticks, gonna redefine the bunkers, replace all of the bunker sand, we’re going to replace all of the cups, we’re gonna put in yardage poles. We’re gonna replace all of the tee markers.”
Langley said these are only some of the changes. Langley said the pool will also see some attention, and the club’s updates will mostly be privately funded.
Some even coming of his own pocket, because the course means a lot to him.
“It’s a place near and dear to me," Langley said. "This is where I had my first job. I worked out on the driving range picking up balls in exchange for free golf, and I played golf all day everyday, until I got just enough practice to start getting good.”
A father and son team is looking forward to seeing new life on the course.
“I think everybody’s excited to see some change and some new life out here,” Austin Newton said.
Austin’s father, Robert Newton has been playing golf on the course for over 30 years.
“Everybody’s excited about the new people coming in. I’ve been out here over 30 years," Robert Newton said. "I played a little bit in high school and ever since then.”
Langley hopes the updates will boost membership and make the club an experience for the whole family.
Langley said a grand reopening of the course will be in April or March 2020.
For more information, call (229) 776-3455.
