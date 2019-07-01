Have you seen this man wanted out of Thomasville?

Have you seen this man wanted out of Thomasville?
Torreio Monte Johnson (Source: Thomasville Police Department)
By Jordan Barela | July 1, 2019 at 12:57 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 12:57 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is looking for a man who fled a traffic stop that recovered several guns, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Torreio Monte Johnson, aka Torreio Corker, is wanted on three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

Johnson was found to be in possession of two rifles and a pistol during a traffic stop, according to police.

Firearms recovered during a traffic stop in Thomasville.
Firearms recovered during a traffic stop in Thomasville. (Source: Thomasville Police Department)

Johnson fled after he gave officers his identification.

One of the guns was taken during a burglary, police said.

Police said Johnson is a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 225-4151 or 911.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.