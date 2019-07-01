Child needing lung transplant receives donation from father’s classmates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - School spirit sometimes never dies and the Monroe High School Class of 1989 is showing their love to a former classmate.
They donated $1,989 to one of their former classmate’s kid.
Olijah McKinney is in need of two lung transplants. His classmates said the money they are donating will help with bills and travel expenses.
“His father went to school with us, then it was brought up to us by his son, so we all decided to get together as a class to help him out, and we really really want to show school spirit and push togetherness,” Fredrick Williams, a classmate, said.
Classmates said the chemotherapy damaged both of McKinney’s lungs, but the 9-year-old beat cancer.
