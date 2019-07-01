Bainbridge authorities search for shooting suspect

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A disagreement at a late-night card game led to the death of a Decatur County man, about 2 a.m. Monday morning.
E911 dispatched Bainbridge Public Safety to the emergency room of Memorial Hospital in reference to a person shot, according to Bainbridge Community Relations Director Julie Harris.
According to Investigator Chip Nix, a card game at a residence on Dennard Street turned into an altercation, resulting in the shooting of Leon Monroe Chandler, 34.
Police identified Jamel Christopher Jackson, 48, as the suspect in this deadly shooting, and he will be charged with murder.
Police said Jackson fled the scene and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call Investigator Nix at (229) 726-4119, email at chipn@bainbridgecity.com, or send an anonymous tip HERE.
