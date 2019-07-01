APD: Albany stabbing victim dies after argument over loud music

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Residents are responding to the death of a man who was stabbed during an argument over loud music.
Some say they were taken aback by the news of 71 year old Joseph Mallory dying Sunday after police say he was stabbed in the head.
The initial incident took place Thursday morning on Gadsden Drive, and people living in the area say they don’t often hear of incidents like this.
Officers say they responded to the scene and Mallory had a stab wound to the left side of his head.
An APD officer says 53 year old Willie Robinson Jr. admitted to 'cutting’ Mallory during an argument about Robinson’s loud music.
Those who live near where the stabbing happened say there were better ways to handle the situation.
One woman wanted to remain anonymous but says “I mean, it wasn’t even called for, all that, could have asked him was to turn it down.”
Police say at the time of the stabbing Mallory sustained internal bleeding in his brain and had to have surgery.
Investigators plan to upgrade Robinson’s aggravated assault charge to felony murder sometime this week.
