UPDATE: Albany man stabbed over loud music dies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man has died from injuries after being stabbed in the head during a confrontation with another man over complaints about music being played too loud, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Joseph Mallory, 71, was taken to the hospital Thursday morning around 1:20 a.m. after Willie Robinson, 53, stabbed Mallory in the head. He sustained internal bleeding on his brain and had to have surgery, according to an APD report.
An APD officer saw that Mallory had sustained the stab wound to the left side of his head, and questioned Robinson who admitted to cutting Mallory during an argument over Robinson’s loud music.
A police report shows-- Robinson said Mallory slapped him a few times before the stabbing.
When WALB News 10′s crews first arrived on scene, music was still playing.
Blood was on both Mallory and Robinson's porches.
Staff at told apartment complex told us Mallory lives home alone and the two live next door to each other.
Robinson is in the Dougherty County Jail and his investigators plan to upgrade his charges from aggravated assault to felony murder.
