New York performers teach acting and dancing to Cordele students

Cordele, Ga. (WALB) - Visitors from the Big Apple were in Cordele on Saturday to put on a performance.
The Empire Dance Studio in Cordele invited students from New York and other states to expand the program.
We spoke with an actor in the show about the impact they had on the community, as well as what the co-owner had to say about the opportunity.
“We have had a really good opportunity to work with the kids. Empire Theater also has a dance and music theater school; so one of the best parts for the month for us has been coming in and working with the teens in young children in the program to share, learn from them honestly,” said actress, Angela Rose Masi.
“When we opened here we made sure it was our goal to make it more economically for the whole community," said co-owner, Lauren Frenchbarnette.
Saturday is one of the last nights for their show until programs continue this summer.
To contact the dance studio for show times and more information, call (229) 805-5577.
