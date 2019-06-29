Inmates to help pick up trash around Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city leaders have a new way to beautify the area, and they’re using the help of Dougherty County Jail inmates to do it.
The new initiative is a part of the city’s Team Up to Clean Up Project.
City Commissioner Jon Howard said the inmates will help them make a difference.
They’ll be picking up trash along the sides of roads.
Dougherty County leaders are getting involved and are even partnering with the city.
“That’s a step in the right direction," Howard, who represents Ward 1, said. "But as we go through this, we still got to educate almost 100 some thousand citizens in the community about the environment, appearance of the community and things of that nature. So that would be the hardest thing to do, which is change minds and to change idea. And just tell citizens they’ve got to think outside the box.”
The inmates will start work on the project this Monday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.