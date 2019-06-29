Albany honors NFL player and native Trent Brown with parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Football fans, families, children, teachers and more came out to celebrate an Albany native, who they say is role model for the community on Saturday.
NFL Super Bowl champion Trent Brown was honored by the city. Natasha Grace-Adams expresses the importance of the community celebrating him.
“If you believe it then you can achieve it. I am holding my one-year-old son who is going to be so successful in life. I believe in him and with the encouragement of the community we can see all of our youth succeed," Albany resident, Natasha Grace-Adams said.
Locals say he became a beacon of hope and success for many Albany residents young or old.
They believe this is the start for something greater for everyone living in South Georgia.
“Anytime we have a family member from Albany we all need to support ourselves and keep it going so we can get even more,” Patrick Medlock, Albany resident said.
Hundreds came out to the parade, including city officials.
“Glad to see everybody come out in support of me; a day just for me. Excited about it and glad I could come back home and make this possible and show the youth that anything is possible if you just stay the course and work hard," Brown stated.
Leaders recognized how Brown has become a great leader for the younger generation.
When Brown spoke to WALB he told us his dreams and hard work has allowed to become the successful man he is today.
“It is a dream come true; that is what we play the game for so that we can take care of our families. I don’t have too many worries financially,” Brown said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.