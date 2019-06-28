5 years later: Mother memorializes son while still waiting on answers about his death

Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - A mother hosted a memorial service for her son who passed away five years ago. And she is still waiting on answers to questions she has surrounding his death.
On August 18, 2014, Jessie James Harris ll, 22, died after he was shot by an unknown person that night.
“If I could have kept him on the phone longer then maybe he wouldn’t have opened that door,” Harris’ mother, Kim Espinoza, said.
Harris answered a knock on his door around 11 p.m.
Espinoza said she was on the phone with him just a few hours before it happened.
“It is important to us as a family, friends and the community to find some kind of closure and some kind of information to get it solved for all of us,” said Espinoza.
Espinoza believes that it had to be someone her son knew because he wouldn’t have opened the door at 11 p.m. for anyone.
The case is still open and investigators are still looking for clues.
Harris’ birthday will be this Saturday and Espinoza has set up a memorial at the scene where it happened.
She hopes this service will bring the community together and help find answers.
"We are going to do it at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It is going to be on Timmons Drive. It is in the same spot where it happened. Since then, the house has been torn down. We have a little area there. We got permission to do and let off balloons. We have a banner hanging that says, ‘Justice for Bam,’” said Espinoza.
Espinoza said Harris had issues in the past, but he was really trying to turn his life around and make a difference. Shortly after, he joined the Army and became a dad.
“To other moms who are dealing with a loss of their child or sons, just know to keep going and keep pushing,” said Espinoza.
She wants everyone to know that this isn’t a Jessie Harris issue or a Tift County issue. This story affects millions of families across the country who are dealing with guns and violence in their neighborhood.
For more information about the memorial, you can reach out to Espinoza at kimberlikimberli40@gmail.com.
