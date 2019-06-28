Southwest Public Health District offers free HIV testing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County health officials want to take the stigma away from HIV testing.
The Southwest Public Health District did free testing for the community Thursday.
Specialists said Albany has some of the highest rates of HIV in the state and they want you to be aware if you do have it, but also to make getting tested a part of your routine.
“We just want people to go out and get tested. If they are living with HIV, there’s resources they can connect to, like medication and other resources,” said Infectious Disease Program Director Remy Hutchins.
Health district officials also want to make you aware of a medication called PrEP. If you aren’t HIV positive, you can take it daily to prevent it.
