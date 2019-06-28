Officials break ground on new Sumter Co. school

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - After more than four years of planning, officials broke ground on a new, state-of-the-art high school in Sumter County Thursday.
School leaders said the new facility will give students the opportunity to learn and develop in a 21st century environment.
Among the advancements will be increased internet speeds. This will allow students to learn through virtual labs.
Attached to the new school will be the area's first college and career academy called Ignite.
The Americus-Sumter High School principal is excited for the opportunities ahead for the students.
“Adding a college and career academy gives us a leg up because it exposes our students to the knowledge and skills set they will need to be ready for the workforce. So, students can go in, already prepared after graduating from high school," said Americus-Sumter High School Principal Kimothy Hadley.
Hadley said they plan to start construction this fall. He said they hope to have the project complete by August of 2021.
The school will house ninth through 12th grades.
