Manhunt underway after Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An East Albany convenience store was robbed Thursday night and now a manhunt is underway for the suspects.
The Thrift Food Mart at the corner of Brierwood Drive and South Mock Road was robbed around 9:40 p.m.
Police said two males, armed with guns, came into the store and demanded money.
Albany Police Department (APD) officials said the two got away with an unknown amount of cash from the cashier and ran away.
They were last seen running northeast from the store, APD reported.
Officers are searching for the suspects.
Officers said no one was injured.
Crime scene units are on scene as police investigate.
Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
