Have you seen this Thomasville man?

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating Frederick “Butch” Jones, III.
Police said that Jones is out on bond for loitering and prowling. They say they have received numerous reports of Jones approaching residences, knocking on doors and shaking door handles.
In some of these cases, when Jones makes contact with someone, he will give a false story that his car is out of gas and his wife and child are stranded.
Jones has also been reported to aggressively approach women to solicit money, to the point they feel threatened and intimidated, according to police.
He is 31, 5′ 4″, and weighs 135 pounds and appears to be homeless.
If anyone comes into contact with Jones, please contact 911 (or local law enforcement) immediately, giving a location and clothing description.
