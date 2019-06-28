Families honored in reunification event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More than 5,000 foster children have been reunited in 2018.
On Thursday, families in our region were celebrated.
The Tift County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) hosted an event to honor National Reunification Month.
Former first lady of Georgia and foster parent, Mary Perdue, was the guest speaker.
The program is designed to help parents get back on their feet and reunite them with their children.
“This celebration really recognizes the core strengths and the core objective of the Division of Family and Children Services. It’s all about strengthening families,” said the DFCS Communications Director Walter Jones.
Jones said that the children thrive best in their own homes.
DFCS Director Tom Rawlings was also in attendance.
