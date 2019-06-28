145 ecstasy pills discovered during Lee Co. traffic stop

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop in Lee County led to a drug arrest and the discovery of 145 ecstasy pills.
Andrete Ellis, 35, was arrested Tuesday on North Doublegate Drive, according to an arrest report.
An officer pulled Ellis over for speeding, but later found marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy pills.
The report said that along with marijuana, 145 ecstasy pills were found, several grams of cocaine and a digital scale.
“The amount of marijuana that was seized in this traffic stop is pretty normal. The amount of ecstasy, the 145 pills, is a lot. We haven’t seen that many ecstasy pills in a long time in Lee County,” said Major Danny McTyeire with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy pulled Ellis over for speeding and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Ellis was taken to the Lee County Jail and his bond was set at $50,000.
Below is a copy of the incident report. Some names and information have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.
