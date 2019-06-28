Downtown Albany set for July 4th celebration

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s expected that several people will celebrate America’s birthday in Downtown Albany, watching fireworks, eating and listening to live music.
“We like to give back to the community, it is our opportunity to come together. Opportunity to celebrate Independence Day. It’s just an opportunity to say hey, we are here this is for our community,” says Lequrica Gaskins the Albany Downtown Manager.
After 7 and other local bands will play live music.
“We actually have some local entertainers who are coming in. We will also have a headliner which is After 7 this year. We will also have some vendors who will also be there as well,” says Gaskins.
Albany Police Department says they will have increased police presence during the event.
APD asks residents not to drop kids off, bring pets, alcohol, or coolers.
They want to make sure everyone has a fun safe fourth of July.
“You’re going to be in a great place. We have security there that is going to help you as well if you need them. Parking is there, so come on down, bring the family and join us,” says Gaskins.
Albany Recreation and Parks say they will give out American Flags and fans.
The downtown celebration goes from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
