Colquitt EMC gives students the chance to visit Washington D.C.

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Some students got a chance to meet and speak with the people who make laws for our country. Now there’s a chance for even more high school students to take part.
Tift County graduates, Madison Newell and Gage Nichols, spent a week this summer rubbing elbows with senators, representatives and others on Capitol Hill.
The program sends students to Washington D.C. to learn about politics.
“Colquitt EMC has been doing this program since about 2008. In the past, we have always sent two delegates, mostly high school juniors," said Shelby Cloud, EMC marketing and communications representative.
“The process for the Washington new tour is actually an easy process. You write an essay and then you get called on and then you do your interview,” said Newell.
“It gives you the ability to meet with your senators and also gives you the ability to learn what happens behind the scenes,” said Nichols.
The program will now select three students to take part.
For more information on how you can take this trip of a lifetime, you can reach out to Cloud at (229) 985-3620.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.