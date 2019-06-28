UPDATE: Child OK after helicopter evacuation following Douglas wreck

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) reported Friday that a 3-year-old child injured in a traffic collision about 1:30 Friday afternoon was flown out for medical treatment by helicopter.
DPD said that the child was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the wreck at Willacoochee Highway and Bowens Mill Road.
On Tuesday, Sgt. Chris Kelch with the Georgia State Patrol told WALB that the driver of a Chevy Colorado in which the child was a passenger, 36-year old Miquel Savedra Martinez of Ambrose, is charged with the following:
- Driving With a Suspended License
- Failure To Yield
-Child Restraint
- Unsecured load
- Request For Ambulance when not needed
- Obstruction of Law Enforcement
- Reckless Conduct
- Vehicle Registration violation
The mother in the truck was Miriam Sanchez who was transported to Coffee Regional Hospital.
The child was sent to Shands Hospital in Gainvesville, Florida, and has since been discharged.
The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was 60-year-old Edward Johnson of Nichols, was also taken to Coffee Regional to be checked out.
Sanchez turned in front of Johnson’s GMC Envoy, according to Sgt. Kelch.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.