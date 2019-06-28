1 charged after Albany wreck on Westover Blvd.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A wreck involving an 18-wheeler had traffic blocked on South Westover Boulevard Thursday night, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD said E-911 dispatch confirmed that an 18-wheeler and a GMC Arcadia were involved in an accident in the 500 block of Westover Boulevard.
Police said no injuries were reported.
The driver of the Arcadia was charged with following too closely, according to APD.
APD, the Albany Fire Department and EMS all responded to the accident.
