Albany woman faces legal repercussions for state of abandoned home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman may face a hefty fine for abandoning a home.
The Force Drive home is full of trash, old furniture on the lawn and broken windows.
City leaders fear it poses hazards for people living around it.
If the yellow, plastic chair dangling from a broken window on the blue house here doesn't grab your attention, there's plenty of trash, old furniture and even clothes in the front yard that might.
“Deplorable is what it is,” said Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles.
The house on Force Drive in Albany has been left to rot. Now, neighbors fear it’s become a safety hazard.
“You know it’s something that we should never see. We have young people, children, in this neighborhood,” Bowles said.
The yard is littered with old kitchen items, bags of trash and lawn chairs.
“The odor and the trash, and there’s no telling what’s behind us in this house,” said Ward 1 City Commissioner Jon Howard.
Howard and Bowles made several calls, searching for the owner of the property.
They said the Albany Police Department eventually found her, brought her out to the house and wrote her a citation, telling her it’s her job to clean the property, or they’ll take her to court.
“If the landlord doesn’t want to rent it out, it needs to be boarded up so that people can’t go in,” Bowles said.
Howard worries about the amount of blighted properties they’ve seen lately. He wonders how they can expect to bring new business to the area when the current homes and properties are left in a state like the little blue house on Force Drive.
“We sort of question whether a company or a restaurant won’t come to the city and we can’t keep our streets safe and clean,” said Howard.
Howard said he only knew about the property because he saw it while driving around Wednesday. He urges you to report blighted properties and trash using the 311 number.
