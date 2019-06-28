Albany Tech lowers textbook costs, soon some will be free

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - By January 2020, all general core textbooks will be free to students at Albany Technical College.
This is all in an effort to help people afford to go to school.
Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker started the low cost textbook initiative last summer.
The school is offering loose-leaf versions of books when available, e-books and other online services instead of textbooks.
Parker said after putting three kids through college, he knows how expensive it can be.
“What we learned is that sometimes the textbooks were equivalent to a third or sometimes almost up to a half of the cost of tuition and you have to buy them,” said Parker.
The goal is to eventually be able to offer students free textbooks for their general courses.
