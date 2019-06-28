Albany commissioners deny solar farm project, residents relieved

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Homeowners in Albany’s Country Club Estates took a sigh of relief Thursday night.
City commissioners denied a solar farm project that was going to be built by their homes.
Traffic is heavy outside of the Country Club Estates in Albany and residents of the community said they’d like to keep it that way.
“You don’t want all that traffic coming into this quiet neighborhood,” said Jasmine Williams who told us she feared her quiet neighborhood would change when she saw the proposal for a solar farm that would be steps from her home.
“This is a residential area and I would want that in a commercial area, like how all the wooded areas on Westover road it would be better than right here,” said Williams.
Over 8,000 panels would cover 25 acres of land.
Edward Brown said he wouldn’t mind seeing utilized.
“It’s alright with me but come to find out it can only be two miles from the airport and we’re not two miles from the airport,” said Brown.
Brown is talking about the city ordinance that states a solar farm in a two mile radius would have to be reviewed by the FAA and prove no interference with airport operations.
The company behind the project said they’ve already submitted to the FAA and are waiting for a response.
But even still, the commissioners aren't for it.
“It’s wonderful that they turned it down because that’s just making me know that they care about the community and their opinion,” said Williams.
Brown said he wishes the same care came to residents from the zoning board, who claimed they sent letters informing residents of the project.
“I don’t know who she sent them to because I didn’t get one, a lot of people didn’t get one,” said Brown. "The thing of it is, if you’re going to do something, get everything right before you do it and then maybe it would be more appreciated.”
Residents said they are concerned for wildlife that would be impacted by the construction.
There were suggestions for this project to be considered in another part of Albany with a smaller residential population.
