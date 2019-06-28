2 airlifted after Worth Co. wreck

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two women were airlifted after a single vehicle wreck on Highway 33 near Bridgeboro Anderson City Road in Worth County, according to Worth County Fire Rescue EMA (WCF).
Fire officials said the vehicle overturned and the occupants were ejected.
WCF told WALB both women were taken to a hospital in Tallahassee, Florida.
Officials said the call came in around 10:35 p.m.
There is no word on the condition of the women at this time.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as details come in.
This comes one day after a fatal wreck on Highway 33 near Tempy Road.
