Next Week: Rain chances continue as high temperatures heat up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Tonight, rain ending with clearing skies overnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will feature lower afternoon rain chances. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s both days. Slightly higher afternoon rain chances return for Wednesday and continue into next weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with “feels like” readings between 100 and 105 degrees.