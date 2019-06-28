ABAC encourages students to sign up for housing while it’s still available

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - ABAC (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College) is encouraging students to hurry and apply for housing because space is already limited.
Housing Director Christopher Kinsey said that out of the 1,300 spots they have for housing, less than 100 are left.
“Over 500 hundred freshmen students have rooms assigned at this point, but we have three more orientation sessions. We have more students that are coming in and that are going to need spaces to live. I have less than 100 beds to fill and I fully anticipate to fill all beds prior to the fall semester,” Kinsey said.
Spaces are limited and they still have at least two freshmen orientations left.
Dr. Kinsey said that now is the best time to apply for housing.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.