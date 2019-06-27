A year later: Hahira community talks closed railroad crossing

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - People who live and work in the city of Hahira are left inconvenienced after the closing of one their major railroad crossings.
The closing left the area with just two crossings that connect the two sides of the city.
It’s now been more than a year since a fatal accident that led to the closing of a Hahira railroad crossing.
WALB spoke to members of the community who live and work out in the area and they said life got a little bit harder when the crossing closed.
“It’s just very busy for such a small street," Robbie Medlin said.
Medlin works near Highway 41 — one of the main paths left for people traveling across town.
“The way the traffic goes, there’s a lot of cars coming in and out, a lot of big trucks and semis as well," said Medlin.
Which leads to major congestion during peak traffic times, like when people are headed to work and when school is letting out.
“Many of our citizens and businesses use, or did use, the Lawson Street crossing for an alternate ," Jonathan Sumner, Hahira city manager, said.
Something that Medlin said could have really helped the growing town of Hahira, especially those who are trying to maneuver through traffic during the rush hour.
“It’s kind of frustrating especially when there’s a railroad crossing like what’s going now. There’s no reason they can’t let us back and like get in line," said Medlin.
Medlin said he wishes there was some type of compromise, like the addition of safety measures, as opposed the decision by the Georgia Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern to close it.
“We are told by all those involved that that will not happen," Sumner said.
Despite the complaint from the community, there’s no word on if the crossing will ever open again.
