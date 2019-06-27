Worth man gets life for child molestation

Andrew Lee Dumas, Sr. (Worth Co. Sheriff)
By Jordan Barela | June 27, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 11:41 AM

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted of child molestation charges Thursday morning in Worth County Superior Court.

Andrew Lee Dumas, Sr., 71, was found guilty of three counts of child molestation after a week-long trial.

He was sentenced to life in prison, with 25 years to serve.

Dumas was arrested in 2018 for aggravated child molestation involving a 13-year-old victim.

During the trial, a family member also testified she was molested by Dumas.

