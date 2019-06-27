Worth man gets life for child molestation

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted of child molestation charges Thursday morning in Worth County Superior Court.
Andrew Lee Dumas, Sr., 71, was found guilty of three counts of child molestation after a week-long trial.
He was sentenced to life in prison, with 25 years to serve.
Dumas was arrested in 2018 for aggravated child molestation involving a 13-year-old victim.
During the trial, a family member also testified she was molested by Dumas.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
