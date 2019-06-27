Weekend rain with seasonably hot 90s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It's all about the heat with high pressure in control. Temperatures are near to slightly above average low-mid 90s. A few storms may pop-up into early evening then dying down as the sun goes down. Slightly higher chance of isolated storms Friday as the east coast sea breeze gets underway.
For the weekend, there’s a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms which bring more coverage. Seasonal highs low 90s Saturday and Sunday give way to much hotter mid-upper 90s next week and heat indices 103-106+. Rain chances build through the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Independence Day.
