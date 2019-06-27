Valdosta apartment fire displaces dozens

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An early Thursday morning fire at a Valdosta apartment complex displaced a number of residents, according to city officials.
The fire happened at Azalea Towers in the 2900 block of Tara Drive and the call came in at 1:15 a.m.
Around 60 residents were evacuated from the complex.
Displaced residents were given temporary shelter at Morningside Baptist Church, officials said. One resident was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for evaluation.
Preliminary investigation found the fire was caused by smoking, but the exact cause has not been determined.
Twenty-seven Valdosta Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, Valdosta officials said.
