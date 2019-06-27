'Tribute to dad’: Marty Haggard to perform Thursday in downtown Tifton

Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - Merle Haggard is considered to be one of the greatest musicians in country music history. He had more than 38 number one hits on the charts during his lifetime and this Thursday, Merle Haggard’s oldest son, Marty Haggard, will perform a two-hour tribute of his father’s work at the Tifton Theater on Thursday.
“Tifton is right down the alley, it is out of the big city, it is big enough to have some folks in it,” said Marty.
The attention of the performance has caught Merle’s fans. They’re ready for the show and ready to live in those moments again, when they first heard Merle’s Music.
“Because he exemplifies country music. His lifestyle and the lyrics to his songs pretty much explains country music,” said Phillip Lloyd, a resident.
“The only thing I can say about Merle Haggard is ‘Mama Tried.’ That is my favorite song. I have been listening to him since I was 10, since I knew what country music was,” said another Tifton resident, Nikki Reynolds.
Marty said that this performance is an opportunity for fans to know another side of his father and he wants fans to know that this is a show you wouldn’t want to miss.
Fans will also get the chance to meet Marty.
“Full out tribute to dad and I am the oldest son. I am the one who he took out on the road with him all the years he was writing and recording that stuff, ‘Mama Tried’ included. I was there when he recorded that song. I know all the stories behind his music. I know him better personally and professionally, better than anyone alive," Marty said.
The show is set to start at 7 p.m. but the doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at the Tift Theater for $30.
