Lee County has three D-1 commits in June

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Football team had a record 21 signings last season.
It’s going to be tough to break that, but they’re off to a great start.
In the month of June, three Trojans have announced they’ve committed to the school of their choice.
For Kyle Toole, it was Troy University.
Parker Rogers committed to Middle Tennessee State.
And the big man on the outside, Wing Green has decided Georgia Tech will be home.
But it’s not the team that drove him to be a Yellowjacket.
“For me, first of all, I’m closer to my family," said Green. "Second of all, well the second of all’s suppose to be the first of all. But second of all, the academics are phenomenal. That’s like my main priority for any college I want to go to. Georgia Tech is like up to the top for Academics.”
The Trojans will hope to see a lot more before the season even starts.
