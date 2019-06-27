1 killed, 3 injured in Worth Co. wreck

1 killed, 3 injured in Worth Co. wreck
By Krista Monk | June 26, 2019 at 11:38 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 11:38 PM

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and several others are injured after a wreck in Worth County Wednesday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP officials said Worth County E-911 told them that three people were also critically injured in the wreck and will all be transported to a hospital by helicopter

WALB was told the wreck happened around 11 p.m. and involved two vehicles on Highway 33 South near Tempy Road, south of Sylvester.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more information. We will provide updates as details come in.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.