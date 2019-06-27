Inmate escapes from Terrell State Prison

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A Terrell County Correctional Institute inmate has escaped, according to officials.
Billy Ray George, 50, escaped from a work detail in Parrott, and is believed to be driving a gold super duty pickup truck. The truck was stolen from the prison, officials said.
George is bald and has a full grey beard.
The Georgia Department of Corrections says that George has many aliases, and has numerous convictions, mostly for forgery and Meth possession:
A.K.A. GEORGE, BILL R
A.K.A. GEORGE, BILL RAY
A.K.A. GEORGE, BILL RAY JR
A.K.A. GEORGE, BILLY
A.K.A. GEORGE, BILLY R
A.K.A. GEORGE, BILLY RAY
A.K.A. GEORGE,BILLY RAY, JR
A.K.A. GEORGE, BLLY RAY
A.K.A. LAURENS, BILL
A.K.A. LAURENS, BILL R
A.K.A. LAURENS, BILL RAY
He has been in prison since 2005, and is considered to be dangerous, and it is not known if he is armed, officials said.
Anyone with information on George’s whereabouts are asked to call the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 995-4488.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.